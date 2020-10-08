According to a new study, more than half of the 24 million pumpkins carved for Halloween in the UK this year will not be eaten. The findings, reported by food charity Hubbub, show that only 42% of the nation realise the fleshy innards of a carving pumpkin are edible.

Anyone who has cooked and devoured a pumpkin recipe will know that people are missing out here. Pumpkin curries, stews and soups are the perfect nutritious and delicious autumn warmers. But if you’re looking for something a little bit different and more exciting, we’ve rounded up five recipes that prove just how versatile, fun and colourful the pumpkin can be.