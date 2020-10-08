Food

Pumpkin recipes: 5 alternative things to do with pumpkin leftovers that aren’t soup

Hollie Richardson
Pumpkin recipes

From pumpkin cookie dough to pumpkin smoothie bowls and pumpkin hummus, here are five alternative (and tasty) recipes for your pumpkin leftovers this Halloween.

According to a new study, more than half of the 24 million pumpkins carved for Halloween in the UK this year will not be eaten. The findings, reported by food charity Hubbub, show that only 42% of the nation realise the fleshy innards of a carving pumpkin are edible. 

Anyone who has cooked and devoured a pumpkin recipe will know that people are missing out here. Pumpkin curries, stews and soups are the perfect nutritious and delicious autumn warmers. But if you’re looking for something a little bit different and more exciting, we’ve rounded up five recipes that prove just how versatile, fun and colourful the pumpkin can be. 

Let’s help reduce pumpkin waste this Halloween…

  • Roasted pumpkin seeds by Nibble With Nea

    Pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrients that help maintain energy supply, regulate muscle and nerve function, and promote movement in the digestive system. They’re also a super tasty snack when roasted – and it’s so easy to do.

    1. Preheat the oven to 220°C.
    2. Rinse and pat dry all the seeds from your pumpkin, then spread out on a baking sheet on a tray.
    3. Pour about two tablespoons of olive oil over the seeds and add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
    4. Roast in the oven for around 30 minutes, tossing the seeds by shaking the sheet halfway through.
    5. Serve with a drizzle of oil and a shake of garlic powder.
    Find the full Nibble With Nea recipe on Instagram

  • Vegan pumpkin cookie dough by Chen's Plate

    For a sweet treat, try out this healthier, vegan, gluten-free take on cookie dough. While this recipe uses puréed pumpkin from a can, you can try making your own by steaming or boiling chunks of your pumpkin flesh then blending it. 

    1. Mix 1/4 cup of pumpkin purée with 1/2 cup of almond butter, 1/3 cup of coconut flour, 1/4 cup of maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract.
    2. Fold in as many chocolate chips as you want!
    3. Roll them into balls and leave to chill in the fridge (or just dive right in with a spoon).
    Find the full Chen's Plate recipe on Instagram

  • Pumpkin pie smoothie bowl by Purely Kaylie

    Pumpkin for breakfast? Yep, that’s exactly what this autumnal smoothie bowl is for. And with all those nutrients in one bowl, it will set you up for the day.

    1. Put the following ingredients into a blender: two ripe bananas, 1/2 cup of pumpkin purée, one or two pitted medjool dates, two tablespoons of almond butter, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup of oat milk or any plant-based milk (1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1/8 teaspoon of allspice are also optional).
    2. Blend until creamy and smooth.
    3. Transfer to a bowl and top with a selection of granola, pumpkin seeds, crushed pecans, sliced banana and almond butter.
    Find the full recipe on Purely Kaylie's website

  • Pumpkin bread by Jessica Fratzke

    Has lockdown baking put you off banana bread altogether? This pumpkin loaf is the perfect autumnal alternative. 

    1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
    2. Whisk three eggs, 1/3 cup of melted vegan butter, 1 1/2 cups of mashed or puréed pumpkin, one tablespoon of lemon juice and 2/4 cup of organic cane sugar.
    3. Mix in two teaspoons of baking soda, 1/2 tablespoon of baking powder, one teaspoon of cinnamon, one teaspoon of nutmeg and one teaspoon of allspice.
    4. Use an electric hand mixer to steadily mix in two cups of all-purpose flour, then add in 3/4 cup of almond milk. 
    5. Pour into three mini loaf tins and bake for 45 minutes.
    Find the full Jessica Fratzke recipe on Instagram

  • Pumpkin hummus by Ahead of Thyme

    Pumpkin hummus is the perfect picking food and it’s so easy to make. Just make sure you have your favourite dipping crisps, crudites or fresh, crusty bread in.

    1. Blitz together chickpeas, roasted pumpkin, tahini sesame paste⁠, garlic⁠, olive oil⁠, lemon juice, maple syrup⁠ and salt⁠ until creamy.
    2. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with some extra chickpeas, sesame seeds, fresh herbs and a drizzle of olive oil.
    Find the full Ahead of Thyme recipe on Instagram

Top image: Getty

Hollie Richardson

Hollie Richardson