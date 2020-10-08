Pumpkin recipes: 5 alternative things to do with pumpkin leftovers that aren’t soup
- Hollie Richardson
From pumpkin cookie dough to pumpkin smoothie bowls and pumpkin hummus, here are five alternative (and tasty) recipes for your pumpkin leftovers this Halloween.
According to a new study, more than half of the 24 million pumpkins carved for Halloween in the UK this year will not be eaten. The findings, reported by food charity Hubbub, show that only 42% of the nation realise the fleshy innards of a carving pumpkin are edible.
Anyone who has cooked and devoured a pumpkin recipe will know that people are missing out here. Pumpkin curries, stews and soups are the perfect nutritious and delicious autumn warmers. But if you’re looking for something a little bit different and more exciting, we’ve rounded up five recipes that prove just how versatile, fun and colourful the pumpkin can be.
Let’s help reduce pumpkin waste this Halloween…
Roasted pumpkin seeds by Nibble With Nea
Vegan pumpkin cookie dough by Chen's Plate
Pumpkin pie smoothie bowl by Purely Kaylie
Pumpkin bread by Jessica Fratzke
Pumpkin hummus by Ahead of Thyme
Top image: Getty