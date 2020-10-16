Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a tin of Quality Street tantalisingly propped on the sofa between you and your loved ones.

However, in yet another Covid-induced blow to this year’s festivities, the manufacturers have confirmed that one of their chocolates (specifically, the Chocolate Caramel Brownie) could very well be absent from your tin this year.

Why? Because of lockdown, obviously. Boo, hiss.

“In order to keep Quality Street production going during the Covid-19 lockdown period, we made some temporary changes to the way we operated, such as running fewer lines for a time,” a spokesperson told the BBC.