Quality Street launches first new chocolates in 85 years
Posted by
- Isabella Hambley
Published
Truffles for spring? (Genuinely) groundbreaking!
Christmas chocolate lovers, rejoice! Quality Street is launching three new ranges of chocolates, and you won’t have to fight over them with anybody because each box is devoted to one flavour. Bye bye Strawberry Cream, nobody wanted you anyway.
Each Quality Street Intrigue truffle is inspired by old favourites: the Salted Caramel Truffle draws on an original Mackintosh caramel toffee, with some extra crunch. The Praline Truffle has its roots in the Green Triangle and the Purple One - two of the nation’s favourite Quality Street - while citrussy sisters Orange Crunch and Orange Crème have inspired the Orange Truffles, with a soft centre and orange-sprinkled outer shell.
Quality Street has occasionally added an extra choc to their lineup, or done a rebrand, but this is the first new line since they began in 1936. Top choc fact: they get their name from a play written by Peter Pan playwright JM Barrie!
A Quality Street spokesman (and who wouldn’t want that job) said, “Quality Street is a much-loved UK brand and we know many fans would love to enjoy more of it all year round.”
Each Quality Street Intrigue box holds 20 individually wrapped truffles and costs £5. The Salted Caramel and Praline Truffles are on the supermarket shelves now in Morrisons and Asda nationwide, whilst also hitting Tesco in early April. Orange Truffles are exclusive to Asda, so make sure to grab them before they go!
Image: Nestlé