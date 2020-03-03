Each Quality Street Intrigue truffle is inspired by old favourites: the Salted Caramel Truffle draws on an original Mackintosh caramel toffee, with some extra crunch. The Praline Truffle has its roots in the Green Triangle and the Purple One - two of the nation’s favourite Quality Street - while citrussy sisters Orange Crunch and Orange Crème have inspired the Orange Truffles, with a soft centre and orange-sprinkled outer shell.



Quality Street has occasionally added an extra choc to their lineup, or done a rebrand, but this is the first new line since they began in 1936. Top choc fact: they get their name from a play written by Peter Pan playwright JM Barrie!