Quarantine cooking is a challenge that we all need to step up to while social distancing. We can’t exactly grab something to eat for dinner on the way back from work every day. And we’re all avoiding going to the local shop to pick up ingredients unless it’s essential.

That’s why we’re relying on kitchen cupboard and frozen goods. On the one hand, it’s a total nightmare trying to work out what to cook with a can of kidney beans, a browning apple and some potato waffles. But it’s also an opportunity for us to get creative with ingredients, appreciate our food more and get together with the family for meals (if we’re isolating with them, of course).