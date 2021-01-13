Three quick and easy vegan meals that cost little but taste great

This recipe is perfect for chilly January. The Harissa butter is superb - really warming - while the cauliflower steaks take on all those lovely flavours. Served on a bed of pasta that’s been mixed in the sauce, it’s a hug in a bowl.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cauliflower heads

40g harissa paste

80g plant-based butter (I use Flora Plant)

1 garlic clove, crushed

4bsp vegan cream cheese

Oil for frying

Penne pasta

Method

You will need a large frying pan and a small mixing bowl

In a bowl, mix the harissa paste and butter until fully incorporated. Cook enough pasta for four people, reserve a few tablespoons of the pasta water and set aside.

Remove leaves from the cauliflower removing the thickest stalks, roughly chop the rest, and set aside. Cut four steaks out of the cauliflowers (keep the remaining florets for other dishes), going from the top through the bottom and ensuring you include some of the root to hold it together.

Heat 1tbsp oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped leaves and fry for about 8 minutes until they have browned.

Remove, set aside, and add another tablespoon of oil to the pan. Add cauliflower steaks and press down firmly to ensure the entire surface is in contact with the pan. Cook for 6-7 minutes until they turn a nice golden brown and carefully turn over. Add 50ml water to the pan and cover for 5 minutes. Remove lid and cook for a further 5 minutes until the other side is also brown.

Add 2 tbsp of the harissa butter to the pan plus a splash of water and move the steaks round to make sure the butter covers the whole surface. Turn and move around again.

Remove steaks from the pan. Add another 2tsp of butter to the pan, the garlic, and the vegan cream cheese and stir until it is all mixed. Add the cauliflower leaves and the pasta and mix until everything is covered.

Divide pasta between four bowls and place a steak on top of each one.