Raymond Blanc's strawberry & rhubarb crumble

Method:

To make the crumble:

Pre heat your oven to 170°C

In a large bowl, mix together the flour and sugar.

With your fingertips rub the softened butter into the mixture until the crumble mixture forms a light breadcrumb texture (1) place evenly on a metal oven tray and bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

Cooking the rhubarb:

In a medium saucepan bring the rhubarb and its juices to a simmer for 3-5 minutes. Drain through a sieve into a small saucepan and reserve the rhubarb on a tray.

To cook the strawberries:

On a medium heat, in a medium stainless steel saucepan, melt the sugar and cook for 2-3 minutes until the sugar turns to a light caramel add the butter to stop the cooking. Stir in the strawberries, lemon juice and kirsch.

Cook for 30 seconds just until the first bubble breaks the surface and remove from the heat.

Place the hot strawberries into your gratin dishes along with the rhubarb and spoon over the toasted crumble mix.

Reheat in the oven or under a medium grill if needed.

Serve to your guests with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream or crème fraiche.

Chef’s notes:

Do not over work the crumble mixture or the gluten in the flour will be activated causing the topping to become heavy!

Variations:

A great variety of different fruits such as apples, pears, apricots, plums etc… may be used for this crumble depending on the season and your personal preference. The cooking time of the fruit will vary though.

