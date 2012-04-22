Raymond Blanc's strawberry & rhubarb crumble
A few weeks ago, Stylist was lucky enough to visit chef extraordinaire Raymond Blanc at his culinary home of Le Manoir in Oxfordshire, as part of our food month celebrations.
There he shared with us his recipe for strawberry and rhubarb crumble, a delicious seasonal recipe made using the best of British and French ingredients - with French Gariguette strawberries and English rhubarb so fresh, it was grown literally yards from the kitchen in Le Manoir's legendary gardens.
In our exclusive video, Raymond Blanc gives his own subtle twist to this traditional British recipe, highlighting the importance of fresh, local ingredients and the perfect alchemy of both nations' cuisine.
See how to cook up this simple and mouth-watering dessert for yourself following his instructions in Stylist's cook-along and recipe, below:
Camera and video editing: Claire Morgan Jones
Recipe: Raymond Blanc's strawberry and rhubarb crumble
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 8mins
Ingredients
Ingredients for the crumble:
- 100g flour, plain
- 50g brown sugar
- 50g unsalted butter
Ingredients for the strawberries:
- 25g unsalted butter
- 25g caster sugar
- 480g Gariguette strawberries, cut in half
- 20ml Kirsch (optional)
- 5ml lemon juice
Ingredients for the rhubarb:
** Marinated for one hour **
- 300g rhubarb, washed and cut into 2cm batons
- 125g caster sugar
- 5g lemon juice
Method:
To make the crumble:
Pre heat your oven to 170°C
In a large bowl, mix together the flour and sugar.
With your fingertips rub the softened butter into the mixture until the crumble mixture forms a light breadcrumb texture (1) place evenly on a metal oven tray and bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
Cooking the rhubarb:
In a medium saucepan bring the rhubarb and its juices to a simmer for 3-5 minutes. Drain through a sieve into a small saucepan and reserve the rhubarb on a tray.
To cook the strawberries:
On a medium heat, in a medium stainless steel saucepan, melt the sugar and cook for 2-3 minutes until the sugar turns to a light caramel add the butter to stop the cooking. Stir in the strawberries, lemon juice and kirsch.
Cook for 30 seconds just until the first bubble breaks the surface and remove from the heat.
Place the hot strawberries into your gratin dishes along with the rhubarb and spoon over the toasted crumble mix.
Reheat in the oven or under a medium grill if needed.
Serve to your guests with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream or crème fraiche.
Chef’s notes:
Do not over work the crumble mixture or the gluten in the flour will be activated causing the topping to become heavy!
Variations:
A great variety of different fruits such as apples, pears, apricots, plums etc… may be used for this crumble depending on the season and your personal preference. The cooking time of the fruit will vary though.
