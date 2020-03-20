Try these delicious recipes for alternatives to pasta, bread and eggs
- Ally Sinyard
Looking for a pasta substitute? Want another option for eggs? Here are some simple recipes using tasty and nutritious alternatives you might never have thought of.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow and panic-buyers continue to grab headlines, supermarkets have been limiting customers to buying between two to four items per product and introducing dedicated shopping hours for the elderly, vulnerable and NHS staff.
While Health Secretary Matt Hancock assures the public that food stocks won’t run out, it’s only natural to feel perturbed by images of empty shelves and trolleys circulating on social media.
However, from perusing the shelves of my locals in North London, it’s been interesting to see what shops haven’t been running out of.
Although the crunchy peanut butter was out, I noticed a healthy supply of the smooth stuff (so that’s that long debate settled.) There’s a gaping void where there once was tinned tuna, but nobody seems to want the tinned salmon. And as someone who eats rice noodles on an almost-daily basis, it looks like I’ll still be able to for infinity and beyond.
Of course, not everyone exists on the diet of a nutty pescatarian with a penchant for pho. If your cupboards normally consist of pasta, eggs and bread, while there’s plenty to go around, it doesn’t hurt to consider some other options for your cupboards.
So, here are some nutritious recipes using some tasty alternatives that you’ll find at any time of day. You might just find a new favourite…
Swap pasta for noodles
With the right sauce, you might never go back to spaghetti. There are plenty of noodley alternatives out there for you, whether they’re egg, rice or pea-based. And if you’re handy with a spiraliser and find these veggies on your travels, courgetti or butternut squash noodles work great too.
Rice noodles in particular are a great alternative. They’re gluten-free, super quick to cook and you can absolutely fill your boots without feeling really sleepy or heavy afterwards.
Try this recipe from Bon Appetit for Rice Noodles al Pomodoro with Chili Oil.
Try tofu instead of eggs
Unless you’re vegetarian or vegan, chances are you haven’t cooked with tofu before. Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, tofu is incredibly versatile, as well as being a great source of protein, rich in minerals and cholesterol-free.
Give this BBC Good Food recipe for tofu scramble a try.
Instead of sliced bread, make your own flatbreads
I’m not talking about going out there and buying yeast or a breadmaker (though you could if you’re so inclined.) While making a curry the other night, I swapped rice for my first attempt at making roti and all I needed was flour, water and salt. And I’m telling you now, I am forever changed.
Have you ever tried a breakfast flatbread? Yes, you probably have, and paid £8.50 for the privilege, and that’s before the £5 side of mushrooms.
Try this really simple recipe from Jo’s Simple Larder for basic flatbreads to get you started, and away you go
Try tinned salmon instead of tuna
There are two types of people who buy tinned tuna: The type who get it in “just in case” and let it gather dust in their cupboards, and the type who “accidentally” end up having it for dinner three times a week because they’ve worked late and can’t be bothered to put anything else on their potato.
But have you ever considered tinned salmon? It certainly packs the right nutritional punch and it’s going strong in the shops.
Try this Bev Cooks recipe for tinned salmon with quinoa and spinach.
