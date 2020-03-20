Although the crunchy peanut butter was out, I noticed a healthy supply of the smooth stuff (so that’s that long debate settled.) There’s a gaping void where there once was tinned tuna, but nobody seems to want the tinned salmon. And as someone who eats rice noodles on an almost-daily basis, it looks like I’ll still be able to for infinity and beyond.

Of course, not everyone exists on the diet of a nutty pescatarian with a penchant for pho. If your cupboards normally consist of pasta, eggs and bread, while there’s plenty to go around, it doesn’t hurt to consider some other options for your cupboards.

So, here are some nutritious recipes using some tasty alternatives that you’ll find at any time of day. You might just find a new favourite…