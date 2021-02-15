Super-tasty dinner recipes that require only 6 ingredients
Bored of your usual midweek dinners? Try these super tasty meals that have 6 ingredients or fewer.
Londoner Ilhan Mohamed is a cook who likes to keep things simple and tasty. Her passion is cooking hearty meals which use the bare minimum of accessible household ingredients – you know, the stuff you have hanging around in cupboards and the back of the fridge.
So, with lockdown lethargy setting in, Stylist asked Ilhan to rustle up a bit of midweek recipe inspo, but with just five ingredients or fewer in each recipe. The result? Hummus pasta, Somali-inspired “posh beans”, a creamy cheesy omelette that will work perfectly for lunch or breakfast too, salmon burgers and a vegan tiramisu for pud.
Learn how to make the foolproof recipes below…
Hummus Pasta
Hummus pasta is the ultimate vegan pasta. It’s simple, full of flavour and is ready in less than 15 minutes making it the perfect weekday lunch or dinner. Win!
Ingredients
1 heaped tbsp hummus
1 cup cherry tomatoes
Handful spinach
1 tsp vegetable bouillon
Juice of half a lemon
Spaghetti or your choice of pasta
Method
You will need a medium frying pan or a saucepan.
Start by cooking 2 portions of your pasta of choice in a pan of boiling water, following the instructions on the packet reserving 1/3 cup of the pasta water.
Heat 1tsbp of oil into the frying pan and sauté the tomatoes over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add half a diced onion and 2 diced cloves of garlic. Cook for 5 minutes until fragrant and soft but not turning brown.
As the tomatoes soften, gently mash them with a fork to help break them down. Add the vegetable bouillon, hummus and pasta water. Continue to stir until the hummus breaks down into a creamy consistency.
Add the spinach, lemon juice and some black pepper. Leave to simmer until the spinach wilts. Stir in your pasta and enjoy.
Salmon Burgers
These burgers are packed with flavour, JUICY, and quite frankly always the star of the show! This recipe is fantastic for prepping and freezing ahead for those days you are short on time.
Ingredients
1 Salmon fillet
1 medium egg
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tbsp goats cheese
1 tbsp chopped spinach
(Fresh salmon can be substituted with the tinned)
Method
You’ll need a small mixing bowl and frying pan.
Dice the salmon into very small pieces. Place in the bowl alongside the remainder of the ingredients except the breadcrumbs.
Add 1-2 diced cloves of garlic, salt and pepper to taste (at this point you can add any other seasoning or herbs such as parsley. Great way to use up what’s in the fridge).
Mix really well, use your hands if needed.
Form into two patties and refrigerate for 10minutes to help set. Remove and roll in breadcrumbs. Heat some oil in a frying pan and shallow fry the patties for 3-4 minutes each side until golden brown.
Serve with a side of salad, slaw or inside brioche buns as burgers.
Posh Somali Beans
This recipe intends to jazz up the noble baked bean but taking on a Somali flavour. This one is packed with flavour, incredibly easy and versatile.
Ingredients
400g can of Five Beans or regular baked beans
½ red pepper
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp vegetable bouillon
1 small green chilli
Method
You will need a medium frying pan or a saucepan.
Heat 1tsbp of oil into the frying pan.
Add half a diced red onion and fry for 5 minutes until soft. Add the sliced pepper and chilli.
Mix well and continue to fry for a further 3-5 minutes. Add the ground coriander, bouillon and beans – plus a splash of water and stir until all mixed.
Using the back of a spoon gently press down on the beans until half have softened. This will help give the sauce a thicker consistency.
Continue to simmer on low heat for further 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with freshly sliced green chilli and fresh coriander (optional) and serve on some warm toasted bread.
Creamy cheesy omelette
This recipe is tasty, satisfying and quick. The best part is it can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
Ingredients
2 large eggs
2 tbsp heavy cream
¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese (or use whichever cheese you like)
Method
You will need a nonstick skillet or frying pan and a small mixing bowl.
Preheat the oven to 200c.
In a medium bowl beat together the eggs and cream until well blended.
Melt some butter in a nonstick skillet on medium heat. Add the egg mixture into the pan.
Using a rubber spatula, continuously pull the edges in to the centre.
This will allow the uncooked mixture to flow underneath and continue to cook. When the egg is set but slightly moist on top, add the cheese.
Remove from the heat and place in the oven until the cheese has melted and the egg is firm. Using the spatula gently lift one side and fold the omelette in half. Season to taste using salt, pepper and herbs.
(Note: Feel free to add your favourite vegetables to create a filling)
Eggless Tiramisu
This tiramisu takes all the fuss out of baking. The raw egg has been replaced with whipped cream and compares favourably to the classic we all know and love!
Ingredients
230ml heavy whipping cream, cold
230g mascarpone
2 cups strong coffee, brewed and cooled to room temperature
1 pack of lady fingers
2 tbsp cocoa powder for dusting on top
Method
You’ll need a mixing bowl, whisk and small baking dish.
Add the cream and 70g icing sugar (you can also use granulated sugar or blend granulated sugar to create icing sugar) into a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form.
Add the mascarpone and continue to whisk until stiff peaks form. You want to make sure you don’t overmix or it will turn into butter.
Dip the ladyfinger into the coffee and layer them in the small baking dish to create the first layer. Make sure to not over soak the biscuits as they will fall apart.
Spread half the creamy mixture over the ladyfingers and repeat the process of soaking the ladyfingers in the coffee and layer over the cream until fully covered. Spread the remaining cream mixture over the ladyfingers.
Dust the top with cocoa powder and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours to help set.
Serve and enjoy!
Images courtesy of Ilhan Mohamed.