Hummus pasta is the ultimate vegan pasta. It’s simple, full of flavour and is ready in less than 15 minutes making it the perfect weekday lunch or dinner. Win!

Ingredients

1 heaped tbsp hummus

1 cup cherry tomatoes

Handful spinach

1 tsp vegetable bouillon

Juice of half a lemon

Spaghetti or your choice of pasta

Method

You will need a medium frying pan or a saucepan.

Start by cooking 2 portions of your pasta of choice in a pan of boiling water, following the instructions on the packet reserving 1/3 cup of the pasta water.

Heat 1tsbp of oil into the frying pan and sauté the tomatoes over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add half a diced onion and 2 diced cloves of garlic. Cook for 5 minutes until fragrant and soft but not turning brown.

As the tomatoes soften, gently mash them with a fork to help break them down. Add the vegetable bouillon, hummus and pasta water. Continue to stir until the hummus breaks down into a creamy consistency.

Add the spinach, lemon juice and some black pepper. Leave to simmer until the spinach wilts. Stir in your pasta and enjoy.