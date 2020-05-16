Caring for your sourdough starter

What is a sourdough starter (aka ‘mother’)?

A sourdough starter is used to cultivate wild yeast in a form that we can use for baking. Since wild yeast is present in all flour (and in the air), the easiest way to make a starter is by combining flour and water and letting it sit for several days with regular feeding. Yeast cells are living organisms and will learn a feeding cycle. The more regular we are with feeding the starter, the better the yeast will adapt to this cycle. When building a new starter we feed every day for four to five days. Once it is active we can feed just once a week, or the day before we are going to use it to bake.

Which flours can I use to make a sourdough starter?

You can use any flour to make a starter, but we recommend using a wholegrain rye flour (and we use this in our production bakery). Rye starters tend to be a bit heartier and more resilient than their white counterparts.

How long does it take to make a sourdough starter?

It should take about six days to create a healthy, bubbly starter. By this point, your starter should have a honeycomb pattern of bubbles in it and a slightly alcoholic aroma.

How/where should I keep my sourdough starter when I’m making it?

During these first six days (when you’re feeding and growing your starter), it should be kept loosely covered at room temperature. In summer, you should keep it in the fridge, as it can overdevelop and die.

How/where should I keep my sourdough starter after the first six days?

If you’re not baking with your starter straight away, put it into the fridge, with the lid of the container firmly fastened. If you’re not baking regularly with your starter, you’ll need to give it a feed (50g of flour and 50g of water) every two weeks.