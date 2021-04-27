Addicted to Deliveroo? Women share how much their daily takeaway habits are costing them

It is a similar story for Emma Hull, a PR executive at Foundation in Cardiff, who spends an average of £189 a month, or £47 a week on takeaway food. This figure doubles when taking into account her partner too, which Emma points out means they are spending the cost of a city break or a new financed car every month.

The 25-year-old says: “We’re both as bad as each other and, now that we’ve found a takeaway that we really love, we pretty much get it every week. If one of us mentions going for a takeaway, neither of us have any motivation so the other one is not going to say no.”

“I think it’s because [lockdown] has gone on so long and there’s nothing else to do, it’s a kind of pick-me-up. Obviously, we’re in Wales so we can’t go to the pub, so it’s just like, what can I replace the pub with, and going out for food and the cinema — so I just order takeaway.”