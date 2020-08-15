Summer dessert recipe: frozen raspberries and creamy mascarpone
- Megan Murray
It’s the last long days of summer and we can’t wait to dig into this fruity dessert from chef Mark Jarvis for Bourne and Hollingsworth Buildings.
This week has been a scorcher, and although temperatures are cooling down (thank goodness) we’re still in the mood for a sweet, refreshing summer dessert.
Now, this delicious after-dinner treat is not only unspeakably yummy but it’s easy to make, too. Not only that, but it can be served in cocktail or wine glasses, which means you can wow your next dinner party guests with a dessert which looks fancy to serve but you don’t have to be on Masterchef to pull off.
It combines creamy, decadent mascarpone and frozen raspberries which are crisp and tart to bite into, for a dessert that ticks all the boxes.
Ingredients:
- 20 x English raspberries, place in the freezer until required
- Mint leaves
- Edible flowers
For the raspberry coulis
- 100g English raspberries
- 100g water
- 10 leaves verbena
- 1 stick of lemongrass finely chopped
- 50g sugar
- Juice of 1 lemon
For the mascarpone mousse
- 200g mascarpone cheese
- 100g greek yogurt
- 100g double cream
- 75g caster sugar
- 1 vanilla pod
- 1.5 leaves gelatine bloomed in cold water.
- Pinch of salt
Method:
- Take all of the ingredients for the raspberry coulis and bring them to the boil, then remove from heat and leave to cool.
- Pass off the liquid and keep in the fridge until required. You don’t want to take it out until the final moment as it must be served ice cold.
- Next, bring the cream, vanilla and the sugar to boil and add a pinch of salt.
- Whisk cream mix into the mascarpone and yogurt.
- Set the mix in four moulds or dessert glasses, store in the fridge till set.
- Turn the mousse onto the plate if using moulds and pour the coulis all over and around.
- Garnish with five frozen raspberries, and mint leaves and edible flowers.
Images: Bourne and Hollingsworth