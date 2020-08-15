This week has been a scorcher, and although temperatures are cooling down (thank goodness) we’re still in the mood for a sweet, refreshing summer dessert.

Now, this delicious after-dinner treat is not only unspeakably yummy but it’s easy to make, too. Not only that, but it can be served in cocktail or wine glasses, which means you can wow your next dinner party guests with a dessert which looks fancy to serve but you don’t have to be on Masterchef to pull off.

It combines creamy, decadent mascarpone and frozen raspberries which are crisp and tart to bite into, for a dessert that ticks all the boxes.