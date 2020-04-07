All the takeaway treats you can make at home during the coronavirus lockdown
Enjoy your favourite takeaway treats from the comfort of your own home with these DIY recipes from Greggs, Wagamama and more.
I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that my days spent in lockdown have largely revolved around food. These days, instead of organising my time based on work and social events, I now see the day in terms of the time left until my next meal, and have spent plenty of time deliberating when it’s “socially acceptable” to switch my cup of tea for a glass of wine.
I’m not the only one who feels this way: you only need to take a look at the number of people baking sourdough and making banana bread to see that many of us are using food as a form of escapism during the coronavirus outbreak.
Although we can’t always get our hands on some key ingredients right now (has anyone seen flour recently?) that hasn’t stopped us from trying out new recipes and experimenting with exciting flavours. Instead of mourning the time we would have spent eating in our favourite restaurants and visiting new bars, we’re doing our best to recreate those dishes from the comfort of our own home.
In response to the rise in the number of people enjoying their time in the kitchen during lockdown, a number of places have now opted to make their recipes widely available for the public to enjoy. From McDonalds famous McMuffins to Wagamama’s classic Katsu Curry, we’re now able to recreate some favourite takeaway treats at home.
Feeling hungry yet? Without further ado, here’s all the mouth-watering recipes you can have a go at making from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Wagamama’s Katsu Curry
Starting this week, restaurant chain Wagamama is launching online tutorials to show you how to make their famous katsu curry (plus a handful of other dishes) at home.
The aptly titled “wok from home” series is launching on Wednesday on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV and YouTube. Headed by Wagamama’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot, the first episode will talk you through how to make katsu curry.
Mangleshot will also be doing store cupboard cooking challenge on Fridays which will seem him make tasty recipes using only a few ingredients.
Pret’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you’re missing the gooey chocolatey goodness of Pret’s handmade cookies during lockdown, you’re in luck.
Over the last week or so Pret have been sharing recipes for their favourite products on their social media under the hashtag #pretrecipebook, from their a store cupboard take on their baked omelette to the classic chocolate cookies.
Pret’s Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
To make the chocolate chip cookies you’ll need:
- 110g unsalted butter
- 170g caster sugar
- 85g light brown sugar
- One egg
- 190g self-raising flour
- 3g salt
- 120g large dark chocolate buttons
To start, preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and melt the butter in a saucepan. Then, beat the butter with the sugars until its well combined, after which you can add the egg until its all incorporated.
Next, add the flour and salt until a dough forms, and then toss in the chocolate chips. Scoop out balls of dough (the recipe should produce about eight) and place them on a lined baking tray, pressing them down slightly to flatten them. Bake for 10-12 minutes and enjoy!
McDonald’s Sausage & Egg McMuffin
McDonald’s restaurants may have had to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in one of their classic Sausage & Egg McMuffins.
Last week, the brand released the recipe for fans to create their very own McMuffin and hash brown using just five simple ingredients.
McDonald’s Sausage & Egg McMuffin Recipe
To make the McMuffin, you’ll need:
- English muffins
- 75g sausage meat
- Eggs
- A slice of American Cheese
- One Potato
Start by seasoning the sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper, and then flatten them into patty shapes. Cook them under a pre-heated frill for six or seven minutes.
Although the recipe suggests using a metal ring to cook your eggs into a nice circular shape, you could just plop it straight in a small frying pan. McDonalds recommend using water to cook the eggs (and then covering the pan for two or three minutes) but frying the eggs is also an option.
Making the hash brown to go with your McMuffin is easy – just grate a potato into a bowl, mix it with egg, salt and pepper and then spoon some of the mix into a pan to cook.
When all of this is done, simply assemble the McMuffin with the American Cheese, sit back and enjoy.
Lockdown hangovers = sorted.
Gregg’s Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt
The beloved highstreet bakery chain have launched their very own DIY baking tutorials (aptly named GIY – Greggs It Yourself) to teach fans of the brand how to make their treats from home.
The first tutorial is, of course, their famed Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt – perfect for a lunchtime treat (or mid-afternoon snack, who cares!).
Gregg’s Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt Recipe
To make the sausage, bean and cheese melt you’ll need:
- Beans
- Sausage
- Puff pastry
- One egg
- Grated cheese
The method for this one is surprisingly simple: to begin, cut two squares of pastry and egg wash the edges. Squash your beans and mix together with the sausage to make the filling, and then spoon them on top of one of the pastry squares.
From there all you need to do is sprinkle some cheese on top, put the other pastry square on top (sealing the edges with a fork), give the top of the pastry an egg wash and then put it in the oven for 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Easy peasy!
We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for the next tutorial on their Instagram page: vegan steak bake, anyone?
