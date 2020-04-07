I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that my days spent in lockdown have largely revolved around food. These days, instead of organising my time based on work and social events, I now see the day in terms of the time left until my next meal, and have spent plenty of time deliberating when it’s “socially acceptable” to switch my cup of tea for a glass of wine.

I’m not the only one who feels this way: you only need to take a look at the number of people baking sourdough and making banana bread to see that many of us are using food as a form of escapism during the coronavirus outbreak.

Although we can’t always get our hands on some key ingredients right now (has anyone seen flour recently?) that hasn’t stopped us from trying out new recipes and experimenting with exciting flavours. Instead of mourning the time we would have spent eating in our favourite restaurants and visiting new bars, we’re doing our best to recreate those dishes from the comfort of our own home.