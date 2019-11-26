Thanksgiving recipes: take a twist on these traditional favourites

For the cranberry sauce:

2 tbsps cornflour

4 tbsps water

375g frozen cranberries

Grated zest of 1 orange

150ml fresh orange juice

150ml soft light brown sugar

1 tbsp peeled and freshly grated root ginger

1 cinnamon stick

For the cheese and chive mayo:

110g mayo

65g mature cheddar, grated

2 tsps dried mixed herbs

1⁄2 tsp English mustard powder

1⁄2 tsp garlic granules

3 tbsps fresh chives

METHOD

Step 1: To make the stuffing crumb, preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan/gas mark 5. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, add the onion, garlic and mushrooms and cook for 6 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften. Put the softened vegetables into a food processor with the other stuffing ingredients, season with salt and pepper and blitz until the mixture is just about coming together.

Step 2: Spread the mixture out on a baking tray and bake for about 40 minutes, turning and stirring it halfway through, until crispy. Take out of the oven and allow to cool.

Step 3: To make the cranberry sauce, combine the cornflour with the water. Tip the cranberries into a saucepan, add the cornflour mixture, orange zest and juice, sugar, ginger and cinnamon. Place over a medium heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until the cranberries are softened but still hold their shape. Remove from the heat and leave the sauce to cool – it will thicken up – then place in the fridge until needed.