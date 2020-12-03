We found the most decadent Nutella hot chocolate recipe ever and you will be obsessed

December is here which means that it’s officially time for our favourite indulgent treats, and a 31-year-old London-based cook has created the ultimate decadent winter warmer.

Ilhan M. A.’s foodie Instagram account has an impressive 35k followers and her YouTube channel gets millions of views and features a mouthwatering selection of her delicious, simple-to-recreate recipes (think creamy prawn pasta and cauliflower mac and cheese).

But one of Ilhan’s inventions has particularly caught our eye – her Nutella hot chocolate, which she made and then posted the video on Instagram. Delicious and delightful, her super simple recipe has garnered over 25,000 views and 2,000 likes.