The 5 best vegan burgers in London

Alessia Armenise
Forget the usual half-cooked minced beef, a new burger revolution has started, and it’s delicious. 

When we talk about vegan food, people still think about tasteless tofu, boring vegetables and a super healthy lifestyle that doesn’t leave much space for flavour and fun. This prejudice couldn’t be more wrong. Vegan food can be deliciously tasty, decadent and absolutely filthy – if that’s what you’re after.

While the phenomenon might be spreading everywhere in the UK, London is still the country’s little oasis when it comes to mouth-watering vegan food. ‘Cheese’ filled pizzas, juicy ‘fish’ and chips and even many completely vegan and incredible afternoon teas – whatever your plant-based taste-buds require, London will provide.

And what’s the epitome of filthy comfort food? Burgers, of course. If beef is a thing of the past for you, the capital offers so many meat-free options it’s almost impossible to choose. From crunchy seitan to juicy jackfruit, here is Stylist.co.uk’s selection of the best burgers in town.

  • Vurger Co.

    If you feel like you need a treat, Vurger Co. is the place to go for comfort food at its finest.

    The choice is hard. A chickpea and corn patty, or a burger made of aubergine or mushroom and borlotti beans? You can add extra avocado to all of them and they will all be equally delicious.

    If you are extra hungry, add their homemade pesto mac’n’cheese to your order and maybe even a deliciously decadent oreo or banana and caramel shake. Now, that’s what we call a treat.

  • Biff’s Jack Shack

    Biff’s Jack Shack is what vegan junk food dreams are made of. If you think vegan food can’t be filthy, grab one of their Jack Bauer Tower of Power burgers and think again.

    If, sometimes, plant-based burgers risk being dry, Biff’s Jack Shack signature patty is made of juicy jackfruit which reveals itself to be a great alternative for those who miss a ‘classic’ burger.

    For a very British experience, go for the finger-licking Biff & Chip Butty, created in collaboration with Hellmann’s vegan mayonnaise. This is the only time having mushy peas in your burger will be acceptable (and delicious). 

  • Mildred’s

    If you are feeling like a burger but you still want a nice decor and a lovely cocktail to go with it, then Mildred’s is your best bet.

    They have a few spots around town but the one in Soho is definitely the cosiest of them all. Here, you can choose between the Mexican inspired flavours of the black beans burger or the indulgent Bourbon Buffalo mock chicken burger in a fancy charcoal brioche. Your dinner will taste and look amazing. 

  • Temple of Seitan

    If you are craving a deep fried chicken-like burger, Temple of Seitan is the best place to satisfy your demanding taste-buds.

    Their burgers, wings and ‘meaty’ popcorn look like chicken, feel like chicken and taste better than chicken. You can go for burgers, wraps, wings or bites but don’t forget a side of creamy mac’n’cheese or super rich mushroom gravy. 

  • Patty&Bun

    For a juicy, delicious and indulgent vegan burger wherever you are in London (or Brighton), Patty&Bun is the way to go.

    They have now introduced three vegan burgers to their collection. Think old classics, like fried chicken sliders and cheeseburgers, to more elaborate burgers like the tempeh and mushroom patty of The Whoopi Goldburger. The result is a great variety of incredible options that would satisfy any kind of cravings. 100% plant-based deliciousness. 

