The 5 best vegan burgers in London

If you feel like you need a treat, Vurger Co. is the place to go for comfort food at its finest.

The choice is hard. A chickpea and corn patty, or a burger made of aubergine or mushroom and borlotti beans? You can add extra avocado to all of them and they will all be equally delicious.

If you are extra hungry, add their homemade pesto mac’n’cheese to your order and maybe even a deliciously decadent oreo or banana and caramel shake. Now, that’s what we call a treat.