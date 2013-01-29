7 Day Vegetarian Menu Plan For Two

Serves

2–4

Ingredients

500g mixed mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

½ onion, peeled and finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped

½ tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, picked

½ teaspoon dried marjoram

a large pinch of cayenne

a large pinch of paprika

a little dash of sherry (optional)

a teaspoon of English or Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus a little extra

25g unsalted butter

a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1 sheet chilled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 220°C, gas mark 7.

Step 2: In a large frying pan, melt the butter and oil. When hot, add the mushrooms and sauté them for 8–10 minutes, until they are soft and cooked. You may want to do this in two batches — you want the mushrooms to release their water and for this to evaporate.

Step 3: When they are cooked, remove them from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside to drain. Reserve 1 tablespoon of any remaining liquid from the pan and set that aside, and discard the rest.

Step 4: Add the extra oil to the pan, followed by the onions and cook them until they begin to soften. Add the garlic and fry until it’s just turning golden and fragrant.

Step 5: Now return the cooked mushrooms to the pan and add the thyme, marjoram, cayenne, paprika, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and sherry, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a bubble, add the parsley and stir it through. Taste for seasoning. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool.

Step 5: Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Place the sheet of puff pastry on the paper. Then place the mushroom mixture on one half of the pastry, leaving a centimetre margin all around the pastry for sealing. Brush that margin with some of the beaten egg. Fold the other half of the pastry over the mushroom mix to create a sort of pillow, sealing it tightly along the edges and tucking the seam underneath.

Step 6: Brush the whole thing with beaten egg. Make two incisions in the top with a sharp knife to allow steam to escape and ensure crispy pastry. Then pop it in the fridge for about 10–15 minutes.

Step 7: Brush with a little more beaten egg then place in the oven and cook for about 35 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed up.

Step 8: Remove from the oven and tuck in.