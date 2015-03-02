The 10 most popular wines in Britain revealed
We always try our best to order the most unusual wines on offer, but sometimes on a lazy day we're guilty of opting out of being adventurous and opting for a classic Sauvignon Blanc or reliable Merlot. They've stood the test of time and almost always hit the spot.
It turns out, we're not alone.
According to sales figures from over 400,000 customers at Laithwaite’s Wine - one of the Britain's leading wine sellers - Sauvignon Blanc is the most popular grape out of hundreds of varieties.
The French wine beat the likes of Chardonney and Merlot, which came second and third as the most consumed wine across the country.
The top 10 grape varieties across the UK and the recommended bottles to buy
- Sauvignon Blanc (Shingle Peak 2014, Marlborough NZ, £13.99)
- Chardonnay (Collovray and Terrier 2013, £8.24)
- Merlot (Vina Tarapaca Merlot 2013, Chile, £7.99)
- Cabernet Sauvignon (Cleanskin Cabernet Sauvignon 2011, Coonawarra, Australia, £14.99)
- Shiraz (The Black Chook Shiraz 2014, McLaren Vale and Padthaway, Australia, £10.99)
- Grenache (Le XV du President 2013, Cotes Catalanes, France, £8.99)
- Pinot Noir (Mission Estate Greenmeadows Pinot Noir 2013, Martinborough NZ, £13.99)
- Tempranillo (Baron de Barbon Reserva 2008, Rioja, Spain, £9.74)
- Pinot Grigio (Ca Vescovo Pinot Grigio 2013, Venezie, Italy, £7.49)
- Malbec (Opi Malbec 2014, Mendoza, Argentina £7.99)
But while Sauvignon Blanc came out on top overall, the results of the study also showed that our wine tastes are in fact extremely varied and diverse.
The highest percentage of champagne drinkers are in the City of London and the highest proportion of prosecco is consumed in Liverpool.
Glasgow has the greatest penchant for Grenache, with the highest proportion of bottles sold here, and Bournemouth sells the most Merlot in the country.
It may seem as though we're the least adventurous country when it comes to wine, but Beth Willard, Wine Buyer Laithwaite’s says they've noticed a shift in the nation’s palate over the last few years to wines made from lesser known varieties and from less mainstream regions.
"We are starting to see wines from Romania and Hungary usurp the popularity of traditional favourites like Italian Pinot Grigio. Sauvignon Blanc’s dominance at the top of the list might soon be challenged."