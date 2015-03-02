The 10 most popular wines in Britain revealed

We always try our best to order the most unusual wines on offer, but sometimes on a lazy day we're guilty of opting out of being adventurous and opting for a classic Sauvignon Blanc or reliable Merlot. They've stood the test of time and almost always hit the spot.

It turns out, we're not alone.

According to sales figures from over 400,000 customers at Laithwaite’s Wine - one of the Britain's leading wine sellers - Sauvignon Blanc is the most popular grape out of hundreds of varieties.

The French wine beat the likes of Chardonney and Merlot, which came second and third as the most consumed wine across the country.

The top 10 grape varieties across the UK and the recommended bottles to buy