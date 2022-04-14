Spring is finally here, and with it come longer days, brighter skies and, perhaps, a little more hope for the months ahead. It’s the perfect time to put on some SPF, get outside into the sunshine and shake off the winter blues.

If you’re looking for the ideal light alfresco lunch to match your springtime mood, look no further than this delicious English asparagus tart recipe by Coworth Park’s executive chef, Adam Smith.

A refreshing, zesty tart, it is packed full of British vegetables that are back in season this spring. The blend of garlic, lemon, watercress, asparagus and goat’s cheese come together beautifully, giving a burst of flavour in every bite. Topped with a fried egg, this tart really is like biting into a ray of sunshine.