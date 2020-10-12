Everyone loves a hack, so it makes sense that we’ve all been poring over the many, many cooking hacks that have flooded TikTok over the past few months. But how many of them actually work?

In a bid to find out, I stocked up my kitchen with lemons, garlic bulbs, and eggs, so that I could test some of TikTok’s most iconic food tips and tricks.

Here’s what happened.

How to hull a strawberry with a straw

I decide to side-step the nightmarish strawberry hack everyone’s chatting about on social media (you know, the one with the salt and the water and the swarm of tiny bugs), and instead kick things off with TikTok’s strawberry hulling challenge.