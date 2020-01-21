When you’re in the middle of a hectic week, only quick dinners will do. With this comforting sausage traybake recipe from Rosie Birkett’s The Joyful Home Cook, you’ll have a delicious feast in no time – and save on the washing up, too.

Roasting is one of the most satisfying ways of cooking. Load up your ingredients in a big tray and let the oven work its magic, caramelising vegetables and roasting meats to perfection while you get on with your life. This sausage traybake from The Joyful Home Cook by Rosie Birkett ups the game by using radicchio to add a bitterness that contrasts well with creamy celeriac and the sweetness of cox apples. Add chunks of sourdough to mop up all the delicious juices – the dream winter dinner.

Sausage traybake recipe with apple and veg Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour Ingredients (serves 6-8) • 1 head of radicchio u ½ leek, washed, trimmed and cut into 3cm slices • About 8 sage leaves • 2 banana shallots, held together at the root and split into quarters • 1 English apple (preferably cox), cored and cut into wedges (skin on) • ½ celeriac (about 300g), peeled and cut into bite-size pieces • 2 slices of sourdough, torn into bite-size pieces • 3 tbsps olive oil • 1 tbsp cider vinegar • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard • 1 tsp honey • 6-8 very good quality sausages (Italian or Cumberland), halved lengthways • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sausage traybake recipe from The Joyful Home Cook by Rosie Birkett

Method 1. Discard any scruffy outer leaves from the radicchio, split it in half down the middle and cut out the hard base. Cut the radicchio into quarters, then the quarters in half again (8 wedges of radicchio in total) and set aside. 2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6 and find the biggest roasting tray you own. You might need to use two smaller trays if you don’t have a large one – you don’t want to overcrowd the ingredients and inhibit all that irresistible caramelisation and crunchy crust formation. 3. Put the leek, sage, shallots, apple, celeriac and sourdough in the tray and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Season with black pepper and a little salt (bearing in mind the sausages will be fairly salty) and get your hands in there and give it all a good toss about.

You may also like Circolo Popolare: 5 contemporary Italian recipes from 2019’s most Instagrammed restaurant

4. Whisk together the remaining olive oil with the vinegar, mustard and honey. Add the sausages to the tray, drizzle over the dressing with a spoon and toss with your hands to thoroughly combine – everything needs to be kissed by this dressing. 5. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes, tossing and basting everything in the juices halfway through to ensure it cooks evenly. 6. After 45 minutes, add the radicchio, toss everything again (don’t worry if the sausages break up, they will still taste delightful) and roast for a further 15-20 minutes, until the sausages and celeriac are nicely coloured and the shallots have caramelised. 7. Remove from the oven and serve with your choice of accompaniments. The Joyful Home Cook by Rosie Birkett (£20, HarperCollins) is out now

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email Enter your email address Let’s go!