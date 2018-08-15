This early morning hangover melt is the perfect cure.

Ingredients

For the toastie

4 slices of bacon

4 slices brown sourdough bread

120 g (4 ¼ oz) vintage Cheddar, sliced

Handful of rocket

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the bloody Mary butter:

4 tbsp butter, at room temperature

1 tsp tomato puree

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

4 drops of Tabasco sauce

Method

Cook the bacon using your preferred method, until nice and crispy. Set aside.

To make the bloody mary butter, mix two tablespoons of the butter in a bowl with the tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco. Pop the bloody mary butter in the fridge and chill for ten minutes.

Meanwhile, spread the remaining butter on one side of each slice of bread and lay them butter side down.

Spread the bloody mary butter on the unbuttered sides of the bread, then lay the cheese on two of the slices. Season, top with the bacon and rocket, and close the sandwiches with the remaining bread so that the bloody mary butter is on the inside and the plain buttered sides are facing out.

Heat a large heavy-based frying pan on a medium heat and transfer the sandwiches into the pan.

Cook for three minutes then flip them over and cook for a further two to three minutes or until the cheese has melted and the bread is crispy and golden.

Alternatively, cook the sandwiches in a toasted sandwich maker or in a panini press if you have one.