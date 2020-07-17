3 independent vegan baking brands and delicious cake mixes to try
- Megan Murray
Vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free baking mixes are the next big thing and here are three cool brands giving the people what they want. Give these a try and you’ll be a baking whizz in no time.
Baking looks idyllic, but sometimes the reality is different to the fantasy. You might imagine a beautiful cake stand ready, as you effortlessly turn out that chocolate cake from its dish, and decorate it with professional-worthy icing and strawberries.
But sometimes a scene with clouds of flour floating in the air, a smoke alarm going off thanks to a burnt sponge and never ending piles of pots and pans in the sink feels more accurate. Baking is actually pretty tricky, and it gets even harder if you’re trying a vegan, gluten-free or dairy-free recipe.
However, a change is coming. Baking mixes have traditionally been in short supply, with a small range of options, especially for those that cater for dietary requirements. But in 2020, when consumers are looking for healthier, more wholesome and diverse products, independent brands with founders who really care are rising to meet the challenge.
We’ve seen a trend emerging for female-founded, alternative baking brands, offering baking mixes that everyone can try. These mixes make trying your hand at the likes of cookies, cupcakes and brownies super easy, using just a few simple ingredients and no expensive kitchen equipment. If you’re new to baking, they’re a brilliant way to get started and will save you loads of time.
All of the brands below are a must-know if you’re interested in vegan, gluten-free or dairy-free baking, and they’re small businesses which are great to support, too. Check out the selection of delicious mixes and get baking.
Superfood Bakery
Try... the Joy Makers Brownies
Superfood Bakery’s range of baking mixes includes oat and cranberry cookies, pancakes, banana loaf, chocolate cake and chocolate cookies.
We particularly like the chocolate brownies, though, which are gooey, fudgy and delicious topped with strawberries and cream.
Shop chocolate brownie baking mix at Superfood Bakery, £4.99
Lele's
Try... the vanilla cupcakes
These vanilla cupcakes are super easy to make. All you need is the dry mix and either only water, oil or/and plant-based milk.
Not only are they vegan and dairy-free, but they’re also gluten-free, too.
Creative Nature
Try... the chocolate chip muffin baking mix
This chocolate chip muffin baking mix is free from the top 14 allergens (including coconut) and is organic, wholegrain, refined sugar and sweetener free.
Shop chocolate chip muffin baking mix at Creative Nature, £4.49
Images: Superfood Bakery / courtesy of brands