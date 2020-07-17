Ksenia and Tania founded Superfood Bakery together in 2017 after struggling to find a range of baking mixes in the supermarket to bake a last-minute birthday cake.

They have both always enjoyed eating wholesome food, but didn’t want prioritising healthy, organic ingredients to mean an end to sweet treats.

Together they created this brand to make baking good for you, using only natural, organic ingredients. But also inclusive and accessible, making sure each mix is gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan friendly so that anyone can enjoy them, no matter their dietary requirements.

Their mixes are also supposed to be super easy to use, so there’s no need to buy lots of hard-to-find and expensive ingredients. In fact, most can be whipped up using just a few things from your cupboard.

Ksenia and Tania started the business out of their own homes, storing ingredients by their beds and spending hours experimenting with recipes and posting everything by hand. They now have an all-female team and are stocked in Whole Foods, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Ocado.