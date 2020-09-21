You may think that fibre’s sole purpose is to ensure our bowel movements are…regular. But this complex carb actually has a lot on its plate. Not only does fibre support our immune system, but it also lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. A recent study has even shown that fibre can help to build muscle mass.
The only thing better than a breakfast muffin is one that helps to keep you healthy – and these banana muffins do just that. They also contain protein-rich oats and almonds, omega-3-packed flaxseed and potassium-filled bananas.
Have one to kickstart your day or eat on route to your workout so you can smash whatever goals you set for yourself. But we won’t digress, we knew we had you at banana muffin.
MAKES: 8 muffins
INGREDIENTS:
oil, for greasing
2 tbsp milled flaxseeds
6 tbsp water
50g porridge oats
100g ground almonds
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp baking powder
1⁄2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 lemon
2 overripe bananas
3 tbsp nut milk
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
250g fresh or frozen blueberries
25g whole almonds, chopped
METHOD:
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Grease eight cups of a muffin tray with a little oil or use paper liners.
Combine the milled flaxseeds and water in a small bowl.
Let it sit for 15 minutes to bulk up.
Meanwhile, blend the oats into a flour consistency.
Tip the blended oats into a bowl along with the ground almonds, cinnamon, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda.
Mix well.
Zest the lemon, then juice one half of the lemon only.
Mash the bananas in a separate bowl.
Stir in the soaked flaxseeds, lemon zest and juice, nut milk, maple syrup and vanilla.
Pour the liquid mix into the dry ingredients and stir to combine into a thick, smooth batter.
Fold in the blueberries.
Spoon the mix into the greased or lined muffin cups.
Top with the chopped almonds.
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.
Leave to cool for 10 minutes before enjoying.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.
Recipe courtesy of No Fuss Vegan by Roz Purcell – best selling cookery author, podcast host and creator of The Hike Life community
IMAGE: Joanne Murphy
