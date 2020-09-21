You may think that fibre ’s sole purpose is to ensure our bowel movements are…regular. But this complex carb actually has a lot on its plate. Not only does fibre support our immune system , but it also lowers the risk of heart disease , stroke and diabetes . A recent study has even shown that fibre can help to build muscle mass .

Have one to kickstart your day or eat on route to your workout so you can smash whatever goals you set for yourself. But we won’t digress, we knew we had you at banana muffin.

The only thing better than a breakfast muffin is one that helps to keep you healthy – and these banana muffins do just that. They also contain protein-rich oats and almonds , omega-3 -packed flaxseed and potassium-filled bananas.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Grease eight cups of a muffin tray with a little oil or use paper liners.

Combine the milled flaxseeds and water in a small bowl.

Let it sit for 15 minutes to bulk up.

Meanwhile, blend the oats into a flour consistency.

Tip the blended oats into a bowl along with the ground almonds, cinnamon, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda.

Mix well.

Zest the lemon, then juice one half of the lemon only.

Mash the bananas in a separate bowl.

Stir in the soaked flaxseeds, lemon zest and juice, nut milk, maple syrup and vanilla.

Pour the liquid mix into the dry ingredients and stir to combine into a thick, smooth batter.

Fold in the blueberries.

Spoon the mix into the greased or lined muffin cups.

Top with the chopped almonds.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Leave to cool for 10 minutes before enjoying.