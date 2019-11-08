Vegan meal inspiration: Korean-style bibimbap bowl recipe

Korean-style bibimbap bowl recipe

Serves: 2

Ingredients

3 tbsp sunflower oil

6 tbsp cooked or leftover basmati rice

10 button mushrooms, brushed clean

4 radishes, finely sliced

1 carrot, peeled and very finely sliced

1 small courgette, very finely sliced

2 tbsp frozen or fresh podded edamame beans

Handful of spinach leaves

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1⁄2 tsp soft brown sugar

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

1 spring onion, finely sliced

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method

Step 1: Heat two tablespoons of the oil in a medium-sized frying pan over a medium-high heat, then add the cooked rice, pushing it down flat to form a level rice cake.

Step 2: Cook for five minutes until the base of the rice becomes crisp, then remove and separate into two bowls.

Step 3: Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large wok over a high heat and stir-fry the mushrooms, radishes, carrot, courgette, edamame beans, and spinach leaves for two-to-three minutes. Spoon in the soy sauce and brown sugar, then stir-fry for a further two minutes.

Step 4: Spoon the vegetables over the rice, then scatter with the chilli, spring onion, and sesame seeds.

Tip

There’s no need to purchase pricey pre-cooked rice; simply simmer basmati rice for 12 minutes, drain, then allow to cool completely before using in this recipe.

Taken from 15 Minute Vegan: on a budget by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £15)