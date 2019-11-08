Food

Vegan meal inspiration: Korean-style bibimbap bowl recipe

Try this colourful Korean-inspired veg and rice bowl for a meat-less explosion of flavour.

Bibimbap is one of the most beloved dishes in Korean cuisine, and for good reason: it’s delicious, packed with healthy goodies and ready to eat in less than 30 minutes.

Eat through the mountain of hot, sweet vegetables to a base of crisp, fried rice for a comforting night of fragrant Asian flavours. 

Korean-style bibimbap bowl recipe

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 6 tbsp cooked or leftover basmati rice
  • 10 button mushrooms, brushed clean
  • 4 radishes, finely sliced
  • 1 carrot, peeled and very finely sliced
  • 1 small courgette, very finely sliced
  • 2 tbsp frozen or fresh podded edamame beans
  • Handful of spinach leaves
  • 1 tbsp dark soy sauce
  • 1⁄2 tsp soft brown sugar
  • 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
  • 1 spring onion, finely sliced
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method

Step 1: Heat two tablespoons of the oil in a medium-sized frying pan over a medium-high heat, then add the cooked rice, pushing it down flat to form a level rice cake. 

Step 2: Cook for five minutes until the base of the rice becomes crisp, then remove and separate into two bowls.

Step 3: Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large wok over a high heat and stir-fry the mushrooms, radishes, carrot, courgette, edamame beans, and spinach leaves for two-to-three minutes. Spoon in the soy sauce and brown sugar, then stir-fry for a further two minutes.

Step 4: Spoon the vegetables over the rice, then scatter with the chilli, spring onion, and sesame seeds.

Tip

There’s no need to purchase pricey pre-cooked rice; simply simmer basmati rice for 12 minutes, drain, then allow to cool completely before using in this recipe.

Taken from 15 Minute Vegan: on a budget by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £15)

Image: Dan Jones

