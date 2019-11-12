Decadent vegan caramel pudding recipe

Ingredients

1 scoop of Pea Protein Classic Vanilla

160 ml coconut milk

160 ml water

30 ml coconut syrup

3 medjool dates, pitted

1 tsp vanilla bean powder/paste

150 g baked sweet potatoes

For toppings:

Coconut sugar

Coconut syrup

Sweet Crackers

Method

1. Using a hand blender mix the Pea Protein, coconut milk and water together until smooth.

2. Add dates, baked sweet potatoes, vanilla bean powder and coconut syrup blend until well combined. You will get a thick, smooth cream.

3. Pour the mixture into jars (divide between two) then sprinkle with coconut sugar, coconut syrup and add something crunchy on the top, such as cocoa crackers. Enjoy!

Recipe and picture by Nutristrength.