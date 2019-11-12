Food

Decadent vegan caramel pudding recipe

Digital Team
Indulge in this delicious vegan caramel pudding with no concerns – it’s healthier than you might think. 

Down for a sweet treat? You are at the right place. You’ll be pleasantly surprised to know that this pudding recipe is as delicious as it is good for you. This dairy-free, gluten-free and refined sugar-free deliciousness is ready to eat in 15 minutes and only uses seven ingredients. For an extra protein boost, this rich and incredibly smooth caramel pudding also incorporates Nutristrength’s Pea Protein Vanilla

Ingredients

  • 1 scoop of Pea Protein Classic Vanilla 
  • 160 ml coconut milk
  • 160 ml water
  • 30 ml coconut syrup
  • 3 medjool dates, pitted
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean powder/paste
  • 150 g baked sweet potatoes

For toppings:

  • Coconut sugar
  • Coconut syrup
  • Sweet Crackers 

Method

1. Using a hand blender mix the Pea Protein, coconut milk and water together until smooth.

2. Add dates, baked sweet potatoes, vanilla bean powder and coconut syrup blend until well combined. You will get a thick, smooth cream.

3. Pour the mixture into jars (divide between two) then sprinkle with coconut sugar, coconut syrup and add something crunchy on the top, such as cocoa crackers. Enjoy!

Recipe and picture by Nutristrength

View more recipes from Stylist here.

Digital Team

