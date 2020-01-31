The best vegan protein powders, as tested by the Stylist Strong team

If you eat a vegan diet then the chances are you’ll have been questioned about your protein intake. The reality is that you’re probably getting enough of the macronutrient through plant-based foods, but some people might require a bit more protein than tofu, beans, milk-alternatives and vegetables have to offer.

This is especially true if you’re into exercise, particularly strength training or muscle building workouts. “When we train, we’re essentially ripping the muscles,” explained Stylist Strong trainer Caroline Bragg. “We need to repair them so they keep building. Protein are the building blocks for that.”