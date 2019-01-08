Daisy Green Collective, London’s most Instagrammable Aussie brunch chain, has joined forces with vegan fine dining company Plates for a very special menu. The collectives Soho venue, Scarlett Green, is now serving a limited edition small plates menu – which means you get to try all the delicious creations in one sitting. From curry to savoury pancakes and the most indulgent chocolate cake you have ever tried, the menu is true to Daisy Green Collective’s Aussie roots, but it’s the tacos that take the crown. With BBQ vegetables, kimchi, whipped avocado, aubergine, slow baked carrot and house pickles, it is guaranteed to satisfy even the most carnivorous of diners.

There’s not been an end date for the collaboration announced, so it’s expected to run all summer and into Autumn. Even when it is sadly over, Scarlett Green and other restaurants from the collective offer great vegan options, including Spaghetti Bolognese and a Bondi vegan sharing board.

