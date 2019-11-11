Vegan coconut tofu saag with charred broccoli recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 pack firm tofu cut into cubes

400 g natural firm tofu

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 tbsp olive oil or rapeseed oil

1 onion roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic crushed

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)

250 g of spinach

400 ml can coconut milk/light coconut milk

1 tsp sea salt

black pepper to taste

For toppings:

Broccoli

Olive oil

Handful of fresh coriander

Directions

Step 1: Firstly add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat, add in the onion. Fry for approximately 8-10 minutes until soft and browning.

Step 2: At the same time - Pan fry the tofu in a separate pan. Heat the oil and fry the tofu for a few mins each side until brown and crispy, then transfer to a plate.

Step 3: Now add in the spices to the onion and stir for a minute then add in the garlic and stir for another few minutes.

Step 4: Blitz the spinach in a food processor until finely chopped; add the spinach and coconut milk to the pan and let it wilt down.

Step 5: On a griddle pan or large frying pan char the broccoli with a little oil. Turn frequently.

Step 6: Finally, season the curry well and top with the crispy tofu, broccoli and coriander.

Recipe by the award-winning plant-based food blogger at RebelRecipes.com, Niki Webster. Niki celebrates the wholesome simplicity, vibrancy, flavours and colours of vegetables throughout her recipes, creating recipes that burst with unexpected joy that will feed your soul as well as your belly.