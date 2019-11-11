Vegan coconut tofu saag with charred broccoli recipe
- Posted by
- Digital Team
- Published
Nourish your soul with this creamy and veggie-packed goodness
Food blogger Niki Webster has veganised this traditional Indian dish in the most indulgent way. The authentic saag paneer is stuffed with cheese cubes and heavy cream, but this recipe swaps the cheese for pan fried, crispy tofu and uses coconut milk to replace the cream.
‘Saag’ is the generic Indian name for any leafy greens cooked with spices. It’s the perfect go-to dish if you want to get lots of veggies in without sacrificing the flavour, as the vibrant garam masala keeps the dish exciting but healthy. To add some extra veg, top the saag with some charred broccoli. Pair it with some rice and flatbread, if you wish, and enjoy!
Vegan coconut tofu saag with charred broccoli recipe
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 pack firm tofu cut into cubes
- 400 g natural firm tofu
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 2 tbsp olive oil or rapeseed oil
- 1 onion roughly chopped
- 4 cloves garlic crushed
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
- 250 g of spinach
- 400 ml can coconut milk/light coconut milk
- 1 tsp sea salt
- black pepper to taste
For toppings:
- Broccoli
- Olive oil
- Handful of fresh coriander
Directions
Step 1: Firstly add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat, add in the onion. Fry for approximately 8-10 minutes until soft and browning.
Step 2: At the same time - Pan fry the tofu in a separate pan. Heat the oil and fry the tofu for a few mins each side until brown and crispy, then transfer to a plate.
Step 3: Now add in the spices to the onion and stir for a minute then add in the garlic and stir for another few minutes.
Step 4: Blitz the spinach in a food processor until finely chopped; add the spinach and coconut milk to the pan and let it wilt down.
Step 5: On a griddle pan or large frying pan char the broccoli with a little oil. Turn frequently.
Step 6: Finally, season the curry well and top with the crispy tofu, broccoli and coriander.
Recipe by the award-winning plant-based food blogger at RebelRecipes.com, Niki Webster. Niki celebrates the wholesome simplicity, vibrancy, flavours and colours of vegetables throughout her recipes, creating recipes that burst with unexpected joy that will feed your soul as well as your belly.
View more recipes from Stylist here.