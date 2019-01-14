9 chefs reveal why they really turned vegan

I was inspired to turn vegetarian after the birth of my daughter. I then began to follow a fully plant-based diet after the birth of my son a few years later. I had researched that a plant-based diet could lead to increased energy levels, improved digestion and overall wellbeing. And since I’ve began following a 100% plant-based diet I do feel much more energised!

I think the most important thing to do before you move to a plant-based lifestyle is to ensure that you know the difference between ‘plant-based’ and ‘vegan’. Plant-based eating is a style of veganism. I believe in and promote the ethos that ‘food is medicine’ and therefore think that, separate to following a vegan diet, one should also try to eat as many natural, organic and whole plant-based foods as possible. We adopt this same ethos at Farmacy.

I try to avoid eating ‘junk foods’ that contain any kind of chemical or GMOs, even if they are vegan friendly. These don’t contain the same health benefits as natural foods and so don’t tend to make you feel as great when you eat them. A healthy and nutritious lifestyle does not co-exist with chemicals and pesticides.

Last year we cultivated our very own Farmacy Kitchen Garden, a biodynamic plot of land in Kent, that grows fruit, vegetables and herbs for the restaurant. The garden initiative has been hugely educational for the whole Farmacy team. Having harnessed their understanding of provenance and biodynamics, there are now many ingredients on the menu that have been replaced with more sustainable alternatives.

Environmental concerns and animal welfare are also huge motivational factors for me. I would love to see increasing numbers of plant-based dishes on restaurant menus throughout London to combat the huge amount of environmental waste caused by the global meat industry and spare the lives of millions of animals. I would also like to see a shift back to restaurants using 100% local suppliers for produce.

At Farmacy we are supporters of using education and information to create conversations on wellness, conscious eating, responsible local food growing and sustainability. As such, we work hard to represent good practice not just by creating nourishing and healthy plant-based dishes, but also by making sure that we way in which we create and serve them, is as kind to the planet as possible.