Kadeena Cox whips up a tropical passion fruit sponge

When she’s not winning gold medals on the track (athletics or cycling; she is nothing if not multi-talented), Kadeena Cox is a keen baker and appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2018 alongside Teri Hatcher, Alan Carr and Aisling Bea. “You watch at home and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, why are they stressing?’ then you do it and you realise there are a hundred reasons why they’re stressing,” she says.

We’re at Cox’s home in Manchester to pick up some baking tips, and it’s clear from the off that it’s all about buttercream. “I tend to do a Victoria sponge and then change the flavours inside. I quite like a salted caramel buttercream, or I might make a chocolate or vanilla buttercream but with salted caramel in the middle.” Her top tip? Use a stand mixer to make your life a whole lot easier. And decoration is key: naked cakes are out, and fault line cakes (with an uneven line of sprinkles around the middle) are in. “I learn a lot of baking tips on Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.”