5 ultimate recipes for the best Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches

Despite being a thoroughly American tradition, Thanksgiving is becoming more and more popular on this side of the pond.

It’s pretty obvious why: firstly, we hate to miss a party, and when has geography ever been a good excuse not to get an invite? And secondly: declare a holiday that’s largely food-based, and we want in.

Held every year on the fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving has been an important part of American culture for centuries. Originally celebrated in 1621 as a harvest festival (hence the foodie focus), it was eventually declared a national holiday in 1863, meaning our Tater-Tot-loving chums could celebrate the creation of the US Constitution.