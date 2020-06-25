How to chill a bottle of white wine in less than 3 minutes

Updated on 25 June 2020: please always remember to drink responsibly.

There’s nothing better than sitting outdoors on a balmy summer’s evening, tilting your head backwards and letting the last of the day’s sun warm your face. Well almost nothing, of course. Picture that scene again but, this time, picture it with a glass of chilled white wine. And, when we say chilled, we mean chilled. You know, the kind of chilled that causes droplets of condensation to hang and glisten from your glass, send a delicious shiver rocketing through your body and help to sharpen all of those complex flavours on your tongue?

Yeah. That kind of chilled.

The only problem, of course, is that, here in the UK, our weather is so erratic that we never know when the sun will be shining, so we never know when to have a bottle of vino on standby in our fridge. Which means that, when an unexpected heatwave hits, we have to run out to the local offy (whilst practicing our social distancing rules, of course), grab one from the shelf, and either a) serve it up at room temperature (bleh), b) pop an ice cube or two in our glass (nothing better than watered-down alcohol, eh?), or c) wait around patiently for the fridge to work its slow and eventual magic.