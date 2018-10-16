Why do so many women have a complex relationship with food?

Even those of us who claim to have a completely healthy relationship with food will often, when pressed, have rules, routines and assumed associations with certain food types that are rarely backed by science. Very few of us will have gotten away without feeling, at least a few times in our lives, the guilt that can come with eating too much of something we, or society, doesn’t think we should.

Granted, maybe a handful will have the same easy relationship with a plate of hot, salty chips as they do with broccoli, but for most of us there will be layers of emotion, habit and societal judgement that will make those foods worlds apart.

And this complicated relationship is becoming more glaringly apparent as we become more educated and passionate about food than ever before. As we digest the advantages of the vegan movement, watch documentaries on farm-to-plate eating and listen to sustainability campaigners instructing us on food waste recycling, we have more of a handle on food and its origins, benefits and pitfalls than ever before. And yet, educated as we are, we see those lessons drift away when our years of self-imposed food rules come into play.

And it makes us do crazy things. Things like convincing ourselves that if food is broken into smaller pieces, it’s somehow less than eaten as a whole. Or that stealing food from other people’s portions doesn’t count. Or that ordering a dessert with three spoons means you’re not having a dessert at all.