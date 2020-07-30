Pinot grigio

Tasting notes: light and easy-going

You like your wine on the quiet, subtle side. Try other Italian whites such as soave made of the garganega grape and orvieto made of a trebbiano-based blend. Drink picpoul from France, and vinho verde from Portugal.

White none-varietal wines from France, Portugal, Italy and Spain are also worth trying.

They are great with starters e.g. Vietnamese spring rolls, Quiche Lorraine, ham with melon; with fish dishes like sushi, plaice. Spaghetti vongole, carbonara, but also pizza margherita matches with these wines. Or have it with a simple but tasty Salade Niçoise or a Greek salad.

Chardonnay

(Old World and New Zealand, Tasmania in Australia)

Tasting notes: elegant and smooth

If you like Old World and New World (scroll down for an explainer on what these terms mean) cool climate chardonnay, then you like wines with a refreshing acidity, but a round mouthful.

There are many wines that could fit the bill, particularly chardonnay from Tasmania or New Zealand; or Burgundy sub-regions such as the Maçon. Don’t forget about whites from Bordeaux, which are usually an enticing blend of sémillon and sauvignon blanc. Dry furmint from Hungary is also a nice example of this category.

Dishes that match are meatier starters such as beef carpaccio, charcuterie platter; salmon in any form; pasta with blue cheese like Gorgonzola and the all-time favourite roast chicken.

Chardonnay

(California, Chile, South Africa, Argentina, Australia)

Tasting notes: ripe and full

Chardonnay is a versatile grape; it can also produce ripe and full-bodied wines. You will like your white wine at the bigger end, which probably means you like a full-bodied white and also oaky richness, such as oaked chardonnay from California, Australia, Chile and South Africa. Try viognier from France, Chile or Australia; verdelho from Spain or Portugal or marsanne/roussanne blends from France.

Food pairing can be heartier than with old world chardonnay: try them with shellfish, dim-sum, monkfish and Indian chicken dishes.

Sauvignon blanc

(France)



Tasting notes: cool and crisp

You will favour lighter, crisp wines with subtle citrus and apple aromas. You’ll probably prefer sauvignon blanc from the Loire (Touraine, Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé) over that from New Zealand. You should try other classic French wines such as chablis and petit chablis, and Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine. Also, Italian vermentino; and bacchus grown in English vineyards!