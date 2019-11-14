Seasonal recipes: sumptuously autumnal apple desserts

METHOD

Step 1: To make the pastry, sift the flour and icing sugar into a large mixing bowl. Add the lemon zest and butter and rub them into the flour and sugar with your fingertips until you get a crumble-like mixture.

Step 2: Add the egg and milk. Work with your hands until you have a dough. Flour the dough lightly and cut in half. Wrap both halves in cling film and pop them in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Step 3: To make the custard, put the milk and vanilla pod and seeds in a heavy saucepan, then bring to the boil over a medium heat. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar together to form a thick paste. Stir in the flour.

Step 4: Remove the vanilla pod from the milk and very slowly and gradually pour the hot milk over the egg mixture, whisking continuously. Pour the mixture into the saucepan and heat gently until the custard thickens, stirring all the time. Lay cling film on the surface of the custard to avoid a skin forming. Set to one side.