Yara Shahidi shares her favourite peach cobbler recipe

US food blogger Foodie Crush shares her recipe for an American favourite: peach cobbler.

Peach Cobbler Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 55 minutes

The perfect sweet treat.

INGREDIENTS (Serves 8) 1.4kg fresh peaches (roughly 10) 50g brown sugar ½ tsp cinnamon ½ tsp nutmeg 150g plain flour 225g caster sugar 120ml melted butter, plus 1 tbsp butter for preparing the pan 1 egg 1 tsp baking powder ½ tsp salt

METHOD Step 1: Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan/gas mark 5. Prepare a 33cm x 23cm baking dish with 1 tablespoon of soft butter spread to coat the insides of the dish. Step 2: First, prepare the peaches. Bring a medium pot of water to the boil. Add a few of the peaches to the water (don’t crowd the pot) and boil for 30-45 seconds or until the skin softens and easily pulls away. The time will vary depending on how ripe the peaches are. Use a slotted spoon to remove the peaches from the pot to a cutting board. Step 3: Cool the peaches until you can handle them, then gently rub the skin from the fruit, or use a paring knife to peel the skin from the peaches. Slice the peaches in half and remove the pit, then slice into half-centimetre pieces.

You may also like Roxane Gay shares her ultimate comforting chicken pie recipe

Step 4: Layer the peaches in the baking dish and toss with the brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes then remove. Step 5: While the peaches are baking, in a large mixing bowl, use a fork or whisk to mix the flour, sugar, melted butter, egg, baking powder and salt until the mixture is similar in texture to cookie dough. Drop the dough onto the top of the baked peaches, gently spreading to cover. Step 6: Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the cobbler is bubbly and the crust is golden and crisped. Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate for up to three days. Note: To make ahead of time, prepare the cobbler through to step 6 and refrigerate until ready to bake. If the cobbler is baked cold and straight from the refrigerator, add 5-10 additional minutes’ baking time, or until the top is golden and baked through and the fruit is bubbly. For a pretty presentation, reserve a few of the cooked peaches before adding the dough, and place them on top of the dough before baking so they sit on top of the cobbler crust.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email Enter your email address Let’s go!

Yara says: “I love dessert. Peach cobbler is a classic and it is always fantastic.” US food blogger Foodie Crush shares her recipe for an American favourite.