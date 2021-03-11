Ever since Sarah Everard was reported missing after walking home from a friend’s house last week, women around the UK have felt connected to her disappearance.

Any woman or girl who has walked the streets at night will know the fear that so often comes with it. And most women reading this will have taken those extra precautions – crossing the road to the better-lit path, taking out your headphones, texting a friend to let them know your whereabouts – to avoid street harassment or an unsafe situation.

In fact, the case has sparked big discussions about just how regularly women feel a need to do this. Stats from the Mayor of London’s Police and Crime unit show that in the year up until March 2019, 87% of all recorded sexual assault victims were female, with over 16,000 cases with female victims. The same report highlights the reality for Black women on our streets, with 18% being affected by sexual violence crimes compared to the average 16% of the London population.