Bob, the blogger behind BS in the Kitchen, came up with the recipe when he realised that nobody had ever attempted to make a wine and grilled cheese sandwich (that’s a toastie to us Brits) – and has dubbed it as one of the most “refined” snacks he’s ever had the delight of making.

The recipe – which can be found in full here – is pretty simple: make a grilled cheese sandwich as you normally would but add in a red wine reduction.

Ingenious, as you probably have all the ingredients in your kitchen cupboard already. Think French bread, butter, red onions, garlic, rosemary, thyme, flour, red wine and ooey-gooey Gruyere cheese.