How to look after your mental health if you’ve been made redundant

Mamo continues: “Make sure you give yourself space and time to express these feelings and talk to other people about what you are experiencing – support is available.”

On top of dealing with these difficult emotions, you may find yourself dealing with feelings of low self-esteem – especially if your work is an important part of your identity. To tackle this, Mamo says the most important thing you can do is spend some time reflecting on what you want from your next chapter.

“If your job has always been a big part of your life, being out of work might have a big impact on your self-esteem and sense of identity, and you may wonder who you are without it,” she says. “It’s also likely you’ll be spending a lot more time at home than you usually would, and you may be unsure how to fill your time if you aren’t in a position to find another job.”