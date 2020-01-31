If you’re a librarian with some wild dance moves and a wacky sense of humour, Reese Witherspoon wants you.

The Big Little Lies actor and executive producer has announced she is hiring someone to help run Reese’s Book Club.

As the company’s first ever librarian-in-residence, you’ll be running conversations with the Hello Sunshine community, interviewing authors and liaising with Reese herself over which great read to share next.

This is not a drill, book lovers – there’s only one proviso: you have to really love books. Like, have-10-books-piled-next-to-your-bed love ‘em.