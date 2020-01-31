Calling all bookworms! Reese Witherspoon is hiring a librarian-in-residence
Jessica Rapana
This is not a drill, book lovers! Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club is hiring its first ever librarian-in-residence, and dreams jobs really do exist!
If you’re a librarian with some wild dance moves and a wacky sense of humour, Reese Witherspoon wants you.
The Big Little Lies actor and executive producer has announced she is hiring someone to help run Reese’s Book Club.
As the company’s first ever librarian-in-residence, you’ll be running conversations with the Hello Sunshine community, interviewing authors and liaising with Reese herself over which great read to share next.
This is not a drill, book lovers – there’s only one proviso: you have to really love books. Like, have-10-books-piled-next-to-your-bed love ‘em.
“If you’re passionate about sharing women’s stories, reading books and you love to laugh and have a good chat, you might be our person,” Reese says.
“As our librarian, you’ll be chatting with me to spark entertaining conversation with our book club community across Instagram and YouTube. So here’s what we’re looking for: do you really love books? I mean, like, really really love books, like, you have a stack of 10 books beside your bed that you’re desperate to read?
Witherspoon adds: “Do you have a good sense of humour? Because, I really like to laugh. Let’s also talk about dance moves. This could be very important – we love some great dance moves.
“Have you ever worked in a library? You might already be the local librarian we are looking for!”
On to the minute details: this is a part-time, paid position with room to grow.
While librarian experience is encouraged, it is not necessarily required. More importantly, you need to be passionate about book clubs and book culture, enthusiastic and comfortable on camera.
All you need to do is send Reese a 90-second video explaining why you have what it takes to be the Reese’s Book Club librarian.
“Remember,” Reese says in the job advertisement video, “have fun with it! We want to see your most creative book-loving self.”
For more details and to apply visit here.
