Refugee charities and organisations you can support from the UK
Lauren Geall
The coronavirus pandemic has only worsened conditions for the millions of refugees worldwide – here’s how you can support them during this difficult time and beyond.
Amid the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people across the world are still being forced to flee their homes. Over the last couple of weeks, the European refugee crisis has yet again made headline news as hundreds of people risk the dangerous journey across the English Channel.
Living in the UK, it’s easy to forget about the unimaginable situations being endured by refugees and migrants across the continent on a daily basis – to focus on the struggles we’re currently facing. But as we look away, the number of people who are being forced to flee their homes is growing; according to the UN Refugee Agency, by the end of 2019, 79.5 million individuals were displaced worldwide, with 26 million of those being refugees – the highest number ever seen.
And the coronavirus pandemic has made living life as a refugee even more difficult. Refugee camps often have inadequate water, sanitation and health facilities, making it harder for the people who live there to prevent the spread of the virus and access adequate health care if they fall ill.
With all of this going on, it’s easy to feel helpless to do anything to help those affected by the refugee crisis. But thanks to the tireless work of charities and organisations supporting and advocating for refugees across Europe and the rest of the world, there are things we can do to help.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of refugee charities and organisations that you can support
Further ways you can help refugees
If you’re looking for ways to support refugees in your local area, this guide from the government has everything you need to know to get started.
To find out more about the refugee crisis, including how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the situation, you can check out our Refugee Week 2020 guide for more resources and further reading.
