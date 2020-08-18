Refugee charities and organisations you can support from the UK

Amid the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people across the world are still being forced to flee their homes. Over the last couple of weeks, the European refugee crisis has yet again made headline news as hundreds of people risk the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

Living in the UK, it’s easy to forget about the unimaginable situations being endured by refugees and migrants across the continent on a daily basis – to focus on the struggles we’re currently facing. But as we look away, the number of people who are being forced to flee their homes is growing; according to the UN Refugee Agency, by the end of 2019, 79.5 million individuals were displaced worldwide, with 26 million of those being refugees – the highest number ever seen.