“Why is our ‘rejection emotion’ so strong at the moment?”

You’re overlooked for a promotion at work. Your partner seems reluctant to introduce you to their friends. Instagram shows friends meeting up for a drink without you. Rejection is an extremely painful and powerful feeling.

Research led by psychologist Mark Leary, a retired faculty member at Duke University, recently theorised that our feelings tend to be hurt by six kinds of events: criticism, betrayal, active disassociation (such as a break-up), passive disassociation (being excluded), being unappreciated and being teased.

And it’s true. One-sided relationships, fizzling friendships and being left out of workplace cliques are all agonising experiences, particularly in times of global unrest and uncertainty.