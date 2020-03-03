Life

The 3 different attachment styles, and how they affect your relationships

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Two people holding hands

You’ve probably heard the term “attachment style” before, but do you know what your style – and your partner’s – could mean for your relationship? 

Building attachments with the people we interact with is one of the main things all humans have in common. Our friendships and relationships are some of the most important things we develop through our lives. As humans, we’re designed to create attachments and seek the companionship of others.

Just because we share this need to interact and relate with the people around us, doesn’t mean we all approach these relationships in the same way. In fact, as a result of our early relationships and experiences, we all develop different attachment styles that shape the bonds we make with people during our adult lives. 

A couple holding hands in front of a sunset
Our attachment styles shape the way we approach relationships.

Because we all have different experiences with relationships as we grow up, our approaches to attachment tend to exist on more of a spectrum, but psychologists tend to describe people as having one of three different styles: secure, avoidant or anxious.

We asked a psychosexual and relationship psychotherapist Silva Neves to explain exactly what our attachment styles say about us – and, perhaps most importantly, what they mean for our relationships.

What are the three attachment styles, and what do they mean?

As we’ve already mentioned, there are three attachment styles that can generally describe the ways we relate to and build relationships with other people. So how do we tell which one we are?

“It is best to base yourself on a pattern rather than a single relationship,” Neves explains. “For example, if you felt very anxious in one relationship but not others, it doesn’t mean you have an anxious attachment style – it probably means that there were good reasons for you to feel anxious. Perhaps you knew that relationship wasn’t good for you.

You may also like

Experts reveal three signs your relationship is built to last

“However, if you have noticed that you felt really anxious in all your relationships, being preoccupied about your partner cheating or frequently wondering if your partner still fancies you, you might consider thinking that you have an anxious attachment style.”

We asked Neves to explain what each attachment style looks like in practise. 

Secure

“People with a secure attachment style trust each other easily and don’t second-guess people,” Neves says. “They are also confident in themselves and others, and are resilient to adversities.”

A couple cuddling in bed
People with a secure attachment style are confident in themselves and others

Anxious

“People with an anxious attachment style don’t trust people so easily. They wonder why people like them and think that that is perhaps a lie,” he says. “They often believe their partner may be cheating on them.

“Anxiously-attached people don’t believe in themselves very much. They have an acute fear of rejection. They want someone close to them, but they are also anxious that these people will leave them because they don’t think they’re good enough. 

You may also like

Gillian Anderson just explained why our relationship needs should be “non-negotiable”

“They tend to be preoccupied by their mistakes and are sensitive to people criticising them, but they will also dismiss their achievements or when people praise them.”

Avoidant

“People who have an avoidant attachment style tend to like being on their own,” Neves explains. “They don’t like the idea of a relationship or to be relied upon by one person or people.

“They usually manage their lives by themselves and don’t ask for help from others. They may be critical of romantic people or think that finding a partner is boring.”

How do our attachment styles impact our relationships?

When it comes to our relationships, it’s important to understand how your attachment style interacts with the style of your partner.

According to Neves, it isn’t a problem if you have a different attachment style to your partner – one of the best matches is that between an anxious attachment and a secure attachment – it matters that we take the time to sit down and understand what that attachment styles means for the other person’s needs. 

A couple hugging
Taking the time to talk to your partner and understand their relationship needs is important.

“Everybody is different and will have particular sensitivities to things,” Neves explains. “For example, a securely attached person may like hugs a lot, an anxious person may be at their peak anxiety when their partner’s attractive ex puts a like on a Facebook post, and an avoidant person may become more distant if they are being asked to go to lots of social events.

“If you know the particular sensitivities of your partner, you can navigate those sensitivities with love and care.”

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

Why quality, not quantity, is the key to good friendships as you get older

A new study has revealed why investing in your strongest relationships pays off over time.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Doing this every day will have a hugely positive impact on your relationship

Use these four easy steps to change the way you communicate with your partner, for the better.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

How relationship happiness is affected by who does the washing up

New research shows less than 7% of couples share housework equally - here’s how that could be affecting your relationship.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Life

Experts reveal three signs your relationship is built to last

A psychologist has revealed the three surprising signs your relationship is built to last

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

How the Marie Kondo method can fix your toxic relationship habits

Find out what you *really* value

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Stylist Daily