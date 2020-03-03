The 3 different attachment styles, and how they affect your relationships

Building attachments with the people we interact with is one of the main things all humans have in common. Our friendships and relationships are some of the most important things we develop through our lives. As humans, we’re designed to create attachments and seek the companionship of others.

Just because we share this need to interact and relate with the people around us, doesn’t mean we all approach these relationships in the same way. In fact, as a result of our early relationships and experiences, we all develop different attachment styles that shape the bonds we make with people during our adult lives.