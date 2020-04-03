She explains that when the timer rings out after five minutes, the listener should respond with “what I heard you say is…” before doing their best to reflect back exactly what they’ve heard.

The listener then becomes the timed speaker and it continues to go back and forth, unpacking both of your emotions until you both feel completely heard and understood by the other person.

“Hand on heart THIS is the most important thing I have ever learnt about relating,” Hazel says of the exercise.

This exercise may be straight forward and in some ways pretty obvious, but sometimes when we’re caught up in the heat of the moment it’s easy to forget how to communicate fairly and calmly.

Doing this allows both parties to take the time to really think about the other person’s perspective, and often when we take a minute to walk in someone’s else’s shoes, it can help to understand why they’re reacting in a certain way.

So, if you’ve been butting heads with your other half, why not give this a try? It could help you both get back on the same page.