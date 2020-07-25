Single shaming – society’s inability to accept that a woman can be truly happy without having a partner – is still very much a real thing in 2020.

It’s an issue that Bridget Jones’s Diary author Helen Fielding recently discussed, explaining how single women in their 30s still need to deal with invasive questions about their love life.

Maya Jama also recently tackled the sad and single woman trope, saying after her breakup: “It’s like you’re not going to be satisfied until I’m in my Instagram Live crying with a glass of wine.”

And, Emily Atack has nailed the big problem with the way society talks about single women, tweeting: “Being single shouldn’t be seen as a negative. I became single by choice. Let’s stop making women feel like they’re failing if they aren’t in a relationship!”

Now, a new study has confirmed our relationship status really doesn’t affect our overall life happiness.