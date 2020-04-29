Before lockdown started he’d insisted he was happy for the kitchen to be his domain and had cooked our every meal. But now that going out to eat was no longer an option and our one bedroom flat was the entirety of our worlds, I started doing something I couldn’t have predicted…

You see, lockdown has been quite hard on our relationship. Moving in together was blissful – my friends had warned me of the adjustment phase when arguments and irritability with each other were normal, but we didn’t experience any of that and loved living together from the moment we started. However, that was when I was commuting into London (from Brighton) and wouldn’t arrive home until 7.30pm, had a busy social life and weekends full of plans.

As I’m sure lots of couples in lockdowns have experienced, living on top of each other is hard. When arguments happen there’s literally nowhere to go. So, I’ve found myself retreating to the one place I didn’t expect – the kitchen.

It started on a Sunday afternoon. Neither of us had left the flat for days and lack of exercise, no fresh air and weirdly disturbed sleep (anyone else more tired than ever?) had made us both grumpy, so when he started moaning at me for something that I saw as insignificant, my anger felt immediate and irrationally palpable.

It was like a fizzing, frustrated energy inside of me that I needed to get out. In that moment, I wanted to get away, but there was nowhere to go. I put my headphones in to blast some loud girl power music (my choice being Ugly Heart by G.R.L if you’re interested) to try and create some distance, but moving into another room to just sit felt so unsatisfying.