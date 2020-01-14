There’s a scientific explanation behind all your bad (and good) relationship habits

There’s a reason why, when writing about relationships, articles often reference Sex and the City.

The show deals expressly with relationships in all of their various forms, and what those relationships mean to its quartet of female characters. And the show gives each of its awesome foursome a number of different partners so as to best illustrate its point: that the greatest love you’ll have in your life is with yourself. And then with your friends.

Think about it – no matter who Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda or Samantha were with at any given moment in the series their core essence did not change. They were, largely, who they were in each relationship, for better or for worse.