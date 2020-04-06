No matter how much we hate to admit it, we all love being nosy from time to time. There’s something about other people’s live lives that’s wonderfully fascinating. Having a front row seat to the mundane, messy details of someone else’s existence is also indescribably comforting. It reminds you that your life – with all its weird quirks, relationship problems and general issues – is just the same as anyone else’s.

The coronavirus lockdown has added a whole other level of intrigue to the lives of the people around us. We’re all living through pretty extraordinary circumstances right now, so learning more about how other people are dealing with things is as much comforting as it is entertaining.

It’s this fascination with the quarantine experiences of people around the world which triggered writer and social media editor Meg Zukin to post a simple tweet.