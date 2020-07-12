One of the trickiest parts of any relationship is managing disagreements.

Whether you fail to see eye-to-eye on something as trivial as who’s doing the washing up, or bash heads over something more serious such as your finances or familial relationships, being able to work through disagreements and find a middle ground is one of the most important ingredients for any successful relationship, especially at the moment.

In fact, according to a new study by scientists at Wayne State University and the University of Georgia, being able to manage disagreements in a positive way not only makes a difference to your relationship – it could make a difference to your overall stress levels, too.