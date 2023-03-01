The sweet feeling of relief when plans are cancelled is real – and ROMO is the reason behind it

The relief of missing out serves as an antithesis to the fear of missing out (FOMO), often for those who feel a sense of emotional ease when the opportunity to keep to themselves presents itself and allows them to narrowly avoid social situations that may have taken a toll on their energy or wellbeing.

A 2022 study conducted by OnePoll found that 71% of people said they look forward to plans being cancelled so they can just stay in, with binge-watching TV shows, finishing a book or going for a walk among the things they prefer to do.

I have to admit, the occasional bouts of ROMO I experience don’t have much to do with wanting to indulge in a hobby or go for an evening jog. Instead, it links to the overarching theme behind why more of us are experiencing ROMO – it serves as an opportunity to take time for myself and to rest.

Most of my days are spent at work. It requires long periods of intense focus and brain power. In my downtime, I enjoy reconnecting with friends and family and also taking time for myself, but as a moonlighting social butterfly, I do like to overbook my calendar and find myself scrolling through my diary with back-to-back events, dinners and brunches.